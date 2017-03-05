About 100 people participating in Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan, set off today [Sunday], for a 7-day trip from the national capital, Accra, that see will them tour seven regions of the country.

The 2017 trip, which has Vodafone Cash, HFC Susu Plus Account and Top Oil as sponsors, has been packaged to give patrons an experience of a lifetime.

The moments on the buses will be characterized by storytelling, live music and partying with drinks sponsored by Hunters.

The trip begins from the Greater Accra Region, through the Eastern Region, to the Ashanti Region, through the Brong Ahafo Region to the Northern Region, and then make a stop in the Upper East Region.

From the Upper East Region, the bus will return to the Northern Region, from where it will make its longest journey to the Western Region. From the Western Region, the Heritage Caravan will head to the Central Region and then return to Accra.

Activities lined up for the 2017 #HeritageCaravan include a Kenkey Party and a tour of Ga Mashie on day one, before departure for Kumasi on Sunday March 5.

In Kumasi, the team will have a night of music and Karaoke and tour the Kwame Nkrumah Sword Site and the Kumasi Fort/Military Museum on day two.

Day three shall begin the Northern expedition. The Heritage Caravan shall make its first stop in Paga, in the Upper East region. Participants will visit the Paga Crocodile pond, a short foray across the Ghana/Burkina Faso border and a visit to the slave village. The Heritage Caravan shall also travel through towns like Walewale, Savelugu, Bolgatanga and Navrongo on day three.

One of the highlights of the Heritage Caravan will be the cultural night and mini durbar in the Tamale Chief’s Palace. Naa Dakpema and his court shall treat the team to good music, dance, food and rich Northern culture on the third night. The cultural night was touted as one of the most exciting components of the Heritage Caravan in 2016 and it promises to get even better.

The adventures in the north continue on day four in the Mole National Park. The Mole trip shall take the Heritage Caravan through Damongo to Larabanga, where participants will see the Larabanga Mosque – one of Ghana’s architectural masterpieces.

At Mole, participants shall go on an early morning safari and see the best of nature. The Mole National Park is home to lots of wild animals and indigenous trees.

The team shall depart the Northern region after lunch on day four and head to the Brong Ahafo region via the Fulfulso-Sawla road, through Bole, Banda Nkwanta, cross the Black Volta at Bamboi, drive through Wenchi, Chiraa and arrive in Sunyani, the capital of the Brong Ahafo region.

Eusbett Hotel shall host the team and has prepared a comprehensive entertainment package for the fourth night in Sunyani.

The team departs Sunyani on Day Five for Takoradi and will make a stop at the Assin Manso Slave River. The team shall also drive through Obuasi for a quick tour en route to the Western Region. There will be a live band session on the first night in the Western Region at the plush Busua Beach Resort.

On day six, the Heritage Caravan will visit the village on stilts, Nzulezu. The day shall be climaxed with a Heritage Caravan Masked Party at the Busua Beach Resort.

Finally, the Heritage Caravan shall visit the Elmina Castle and drive through Cape Coast, Mfantsiman, Winneba and Kasoa en route to Accra.

–

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana