60 selected pupils from across the 10 regions of the country have been awarded by the President for displaying academic excellence in the 2016 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The pupils, who rose above their peers in the exam, received enviable accolades during this year’s Ghana’s 60th-anniversary Presidential Awards for students that took place at the Banquet Hall of the State House.

The colourful event themed “mobilizing for Ghana’s future” was also graced by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief Justice, Georgina Wood, some ministers and parliamentarians.

Speaking at the occasion, President Akufo Addo urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunities his government has made available in the education sector, including the free senior high school so as to become innovative leaders capable of helping the nation.

“To be a stronger and more innovative nation, Ghana must do all it can to keep the dreamers dreaming. We are at the point where we need big dreams to complete the transformation of our country. It is for this reason that investments in our educational system have become a key priority for my government,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of teachers, noting that all modern successful societies have shown that teacher quality is the single most important determinant of their success.

“That is why the policy to improve educational outcomes as spelt out in this year’s budget will be teacher centered… Teaching will no longer be a stop-gap measure or a job of last resort, but a viable choice to enter a well-paid and well-respected profession with long-term career prospects and good benefits,” he assured.

By: Felecia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana