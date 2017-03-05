The 2017 edition of Ghana’s biggest skating festival, Skatefest, is set to commence on Independence day.

The sports, which has for several years been classified as a “lesser known sports” in Ghana, will attract hundreds of participants across the country to compete in the Western Regional capital, Takoradi.

This year’s event, which is being organized by Power Haus Promotions, offers a platform for healthy competition for various skating groups in the country, especially in the Western and Central Regions.

It will also serve as an avenue to showcase skating talents to the world. The event enters its second year after successfully debuting in 2016.

Head of Events and Promotions at Power Haus Promotions, Agyekum Gyimah told Citi News, “the team here at Power Haus Promotions are excited about this year’s edition as we expect this year’s event to deliver more quality entertainment and a lucrative business platform for our corporate partners.”

Last year’s event had the Deputy Western Regional Minister, Hon. Alfred Ekow Gyan, as guest speaker and a host of local acts performing at the accompanying musical concert.

Following the success chalked at last year’s event with the thousands of spectators at the Takoradi market circle, the 2017 skating festival, SK8 Fest 2017, will be held on Monday 6th March 2017 at the Liberation Road in Takoradi from 10:00am to 7:00pm.

It will feature a host of Skating competitions during the day, and a musical concert with renowned national and local artistes in the evening.

It is sponsored by Heaven Non-Dairy Creamer and Abigii Pharma.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana