The Vatican has commended the Ghanaian government for its continued commitment to peace worldwide in various ways, including diplomacy and contributing troops to UN Peacekeeping missions.

His Eminence Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, President of the Governorate of the Vatican City State with the rank of Vice President of the State of Vatican, conveyed Pope Francis’s appreciation of Ghana’s watchdog role when he paid a courtesy call on me at the Presidency on Friday.

Cardinal Bertello is the Pope’s Special Envoy to the celebration of the 40 years of Diplomatic Relations between the Holy See and the Republic of Ghana.

He is also the Pope’s representative to Ghana’s 60th Independence celebrations. He was accompanied by Archbishop Jean Marie Speich, Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana and Sir Benedict Batabe Assorow, Managing Editor of The Catholic Standard.

Citing Ghana’s contribution to the United Nations Peacekeeping troops in various trouble spots, Cardinal Bertello said Ghana’s continued support for peace and stability had been noted with appreciation by the international community and the Holy Father.

“Ghana’s stable democracy is also good for Africa. It is an example for all” His Eminence Cardinal Guiseppe Bertello added.

Vice President Bawumia commended the Roman Catholic Church for the enormous role it has played in the development of Ghana over the decades, through the provision of schools, hospitals and other infrastructure as well as human resources.

“We value and cherish the relationship between Ghana and the Holy See and we look forward to more years of the special, mutually beneficial relationship,” Dr Bawumia said.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana