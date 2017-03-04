An Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh has sentenced one Awale Fuseini, a Trader to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour.

Fuseini was said to have conspired with another person now at large and robbed a driver of his Nissan taxi, worth GH¢17,500.00, a mobile phone worth GH¢200.00 and an amount of GH¢100.00.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges but the court found him guilty.

He is to serve 15 years on the charge of robbery, but was acquitted and discharged on the count of conspiracy.

In sentencing, the court said it took into consideration the number of months spent in custody, the fact that the accused is a first time offender and his plea for mitigation.

Earlier the prosecutor, Superintendent Kweku Bempah told the Court that the complainant Kingsford Agyari is a driver residing at Gbawe, while the convict is a trader residing at Ablekuma.

He said on December 12, 2014 at about 0230 hours, the complainant was driving his Nissan taxi on night business when the convict and one other at large stopped him at Kaneshie First Light and asked him to take them to Sakaman.

He said upon reaching Sakaman Estate, his accomplice pretended to be paying the transport fare, but in the process, removed a knife from his pocket and asked the complainant to surrender all his sales and the car key.

The prosecution told the Court that when the complainant resisted, they assaulted and dragged him out of the car, and sped off with it, together with his mobile phone and an amount of GH¢100.00

Superintendent Bempah said on October 30, 2015, the police had information that the said taxi had been changed into a private car with a new registration number parked at Bubuashie, so the police towed it to the Odorkor Police Station.

He said later investigations disclosed that Fuseini was hiding at Bortianor near Weija. He was subsequently arrested and he mentioned one Ibrahim as his accomplice.

Source: GNA