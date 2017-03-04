A police officer, stationed at Upper Jerusalem in the Tema Metropolis, is in critical condition at the Tema General Hospital, after sustaining four gunshot wounds from suspected robbers on Friday evening.

The shooting was confirmed by the community coordinator for Upper Jerusalem, Daniel Asante, who said the wounded officer, Sergeant Godfred Appiah, was shot along the Jerusalem Apolonia stretch of the Afienya road.

Mr. Asante narrated that, a man on a motorbike stopped by the Upper Jerusalem Police station and told a policeman to stop a black Toyota Camry with tinted glasses on the road.

“He did not specifically say that they were armed robbers. He just said the policeman should stop them. When the black car arrived at the scene, the policeman waved them to stop and the moment they realized it was a policeman, they sped off and in the process hit the gentleman [on the motorbike] and the guy was caught underneath their car.”

“So as they were driving, the guy was underneath their car and they [the suspected robbers] were dragging him along until finally the bumper gave way and the guy was able to free himself.”

The policeman proceeded to chase to the car and was able to reach the robbers, but as he tried to open fire, his rifle jammed.

“It was there that the armed robbers shot him four times; one under the chin, on the chest, the upper thigh and then the leg… then one of the robbers stood above him and aimed the gun at his stomach; but his gun did not fire. I think they had run out of bullets,” Mr. Asante recounted.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana