The Ward Three of the Pantang Hospital, which has been renovated at a cost GHȼ95,000.00, was on Friday opened for use to improve on the operations of the facility.

Dr.Micheal Brennan, a Scottish-Irish Philanthropist, assisted the Pantang Hospital with the refurbishment of the ward which was in a deplorable state.

Other facilities that were refurbished were the dining hall, nurses station, observation room, visitors and inmate rooms, seclusion room, wash rooms, manager’s office and cafeteria.

In a speech read on his behalf, Dr. Brennan said: “During my two periods at Pantang in 2011 and 2014, I was deeply moved by the hospitality and welcome given me by all the staff.

“We met with all the staff and saw the difficulties and challenges that they encounter as they tried to deliver the best care possible,” he said.

Dr Frank Baning, the Acting Director of the Pantang Hospital, said he was overwhelmed by the kind gesture of Dr Brennan in championing the cause of the hospital.

He expressed gratitude to Dr Brennan for his initiative, efforts, support and passion towards the refurbishment of the facility.

He commended all those who had contributed in diverse ways to support the work, especially the members from St Antioch’s Parish in Scotland, people of Ireland, and the school priest and pupils from Saint Nicholas Catholic Primary in Broxburn, Scotland.

Dr Banning also commended Dr Anna P. Dzadey, a former Medical Director of the hospital, for his enormous support towards the refurbishment.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Peter Anim, the Ward Three Manager, said the refurbishment meant a lot for the ward and that the new environment would help improve the health conditions of inmates.

“This new change that has come has really raised our morals,” he said.

Source: GNA