Peace Hyde has been recognized as ‘Africa’s leading media entrepreneur’ by top US urban news platform Rolling Out.

According to the big American media outlet, which operates the largest chain of African-American-owned weekly newspapers in the country; Peace Hyde is one of Africa’s new generation of leaders whose popular show reaches over 80 million homes across 16 countries in sub Saharan Africa as she has made significant strides in her media career in just a few years.

In the interview, she is profiled in the ‘Female Success Factor’, which highlights global change makers and the ones to watch.

Peace humbly says although she is learning every day she shares her growth strategies and how she has managed to use her not for profit organization, Aim Higher Africa, to make an impact in Africa.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana