The Police has confirmed the death of one person after renewed chieftaincy clashes at Portor, a small community near Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region.

According to Police, it is not clear what re-ignited the dispute, which is said to have started at about 4:30pm on Friday.

Police in the area have since intensified patrols in the area to avert any possible clashes. There has been a decade-long chieftaincy-related dispute in Potor, as a similar clash occured in 2016.

Eight houses were razed in 2016, following the return of a chief of one of the feuding factions.

One person was killed in a gun battle between two factions in the chieftaincy dispute. Three others were shot in a mosque

By: Zoe Abu Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana