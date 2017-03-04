Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he “100%” wants Wayne Rooney to stay, and he expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to extend his contract.

Rooney, 31, announced last week that he is staying at Old Trafford, after being heavily linked with a move to China.

The England captain has also been linked with a return to former club Everton, but Mourinho said talk of such a move “makes no sense”.

Striker Ibrahimovic’s one-season deal includes an option for a second year.

The Swede, 35, has scored 26 goals in 38 appearances for United since joining on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain in July.

He scored twice in Sunday’s 3-2 EFL Cup final victory over Southampton.

After the final, Ibrahimovic said he will “see what happens” about extending his contract.

Mourinho said: “I see him staying. The next transfer window will bring us to a different level because I will bring in a few players. Zlatan will be fundamental. I think he will stay.”

On Rooney, he added: “What I have is a very strong message, ‘I don’t go anywhere. I want to fight with this team and help until the end of season’. 100% he will be with us for the rest of season.

“Next season, 100% I would like him to be with us, but always the player is very important.”

United, who are sixth in the Premier League, host Bournemouth on Saturday (12:30 GMT).

Source: BBC