Marwako Fast Foods says it has suspended the branch supervisor alleged to have physically assaulted a Ghanaian female employee at its Abelenkpe branch in Acdcra.

A young lady, who works at the restaurant had her face shoved into a bowl of blended pepper by her Lebanese supervisor on Sunday February 26, and subsequently prevented from leaving the workplace for several hours.

Marwako in a statement said it deeply regrets the incident and assured that it did not condone the actions of the suspended supervisor.

“Management assures its clients and the general public that it does not and will never condone mistreatment of its workers and therefore condemns in no uncertain terms the alleged assault.

The statement added that, “Management is cooperating fully with and assisting police to establish the true facts for the purposes of allowing the laws of Ghana to be applied accordingly.

The said Abelenkpe branch supervisor, Jihad Chaaban, has been interrogated by police and is currently on bail pending further investigations.

Management of Marwako in the meantime said that in the meantime, it is providing “the best of care and ensuring the best interest of the victim”

It also assured that “it will not sacrifice the reputation it has built for itself over the last twelve years in Ghana as an entity that looks out for its employees who are credited for the best services it renders to its clients.”

Several Ghanaians on social media have expressed outrage over the incident, as some have called for the closure of the restaurant.

Others are however of the opinion that the culprit must be dealt with as an individual, since there are Ghanaian employers who equally abuse locals, and that it is not a matter of race.

Find below the full statement

PRESS STATEMENT BY MARWAKO FAST FOODS ON CASE OF ALLEGED ASSAULT AT ITS ABELENKPE BRANCH

The management of Marwako Fast Foods deeply regrets the alleged incident of assault at its Abelenkpe branch on Sunday February 26, 2017.

The branch supervisor at the centre of the unfortunate development has since been suspended, without prejudice, pending investigations and disciplinary sanctions over the alleged act.

Management assures its clients and the general public that it does not and will never condone mistreatment of its workers and therefore condemns in no uncertain terms the alleged assault.

Management is cooperating fully with and assisting police to establish the true facts for the purposes of allowing the laws of Ghana to be applied accordingly.

The said Abelenkpe branch supervisor, Mr. Jihad Chaaban, has been interrogated by police and is currently on bail pending further processes.

Meanwhile management has become aware that the victim had immediately reported the incident to the Head of Human Resources at the Labadi branch, but this, unfortunately, had not been brought to the attention of management until police sought to arrest said supervisor.

It is understood that HR Department had attempted to resolve issues internally and that explains why said victim reported to work on Monday February 27, 2017.

These attempts at internal resolution were then curtailed by management to allow for disciplinary proceedings as Chaaban was suspended.

Marwako in the meantime is providing the best of care and and ensuring the best interest of the victim, and assures that it will not sacrifice the reputation it has built for itself over the last twelve years in Ghana as an entity that looks out for its employees who are credited for the best services it renders to its clients.

The Chief Executive Officer who is himself a Ghanaian citizen, employing over three hundred of his fellow Ghanaian citizens, is particularly saddened by the incident and commits to getting to the bottom of it.

Signed: Chief Executive Officer

Alhaji Marwan Mohammed

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana