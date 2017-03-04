Manchester United missed the chance to break in the top four as they were held to a 1-1 draw by ten-man Bouremouth in a hectic clash at Old Trafford.

In a game littered with bizarre referee decisions and bookings galore, the Red Devils started well and deservedly took the lead through Marcus Rojo’s neat finish.

But the Cherries had chances of their own and were soon level thanks to a controversial penalty, which was scored by Josh King.

United were raging by the spot kick decision, with Phil Jones adjudged to have fouled Marc Pugh in the box, and it set the tone for the rest of a scrappy half.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings were involved in an ongoing battle but surprisingly neither received more than just a booking after the United striker’s elbow and the Bournemouth defender’s nasty head stamp in retaliation.

The first-half ended in total chaos as multiple player clashes eventually saw the Cherries reduced to ten men – Andrew Surman shown a second yellow card for dissent.

And the second-half began with more controversy as United boss Jose Mourinho was seen speaking in the ear of Mings, with a Bournemouth player forced to intervene.

United had a host of chances to seal victory after the break, but were left frustrated by goalkeeper Artur Boruc, who saved an Ibrahimovic penalty, and their own lack of finishing touch.

Paul Pogba was particularly wasteful with a number of big chances in five minutes of stoppage time, but Mourinho’s men just werent clinical enough.

–

Source: Talksport