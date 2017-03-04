The daughter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, who allegedly committed suicide on Friday 24th February, has been laid to rest at Patrensa in the Ashanti Region.

Citi News’ Lauretta Timah reported that ” friends and sympathizers of the deceased, Adwoa Agyarkwa Anyimadu-Antwi, paid their last respect at Patrensa today [Saturday].”

According to her, “party faithfuls of the NPP thronged the funeral grounds to sympathize with the Member of Parliament.”

Lauretta however stated that, no funeral ceremony accompanied the burial.

The first year chemical engineering student was found lifeless with a rope tied around her neck, as she hanged unto the ceiling of her room.

The cause of her death is yet to be known, but according to a journalist with KNUST’s Focus FM, Edward Oppong Marfo, some of her friends recounted the deceased had lamented few weeks before the incident that she was not performing well academically as expected by her parents.

A note reportedly left behind by the deceased read, “am sorry to disappoint you mummy and daddy”.

The Police have commenced investigations to establish the cause of the incident.

My daughter’s suicide came to me like ‘thunder’ – MP breaks silence

The father of deceased Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, who spoke on the tragic death of his daughter, said his daughter’s demise been the most difficult moment in his life after he finally found out that his eldest daughter who was reading chemistry at KNUST had indeed committed suicide as alleged by the school’s authorities.

“As of now I have tried hard to find answers to the puzzle as to why my daughter could die in such a tragic manner because we provided everything for her and made sure she was always happy. She was my best friend,” the father said.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah

