Government has released an amount of GHc 10,000 to each District, Municipal Metropolitan Assembly (MMDAs), to facilitate activities for the commemoration of Ghana’s 60th anniversary.

A statement released by the Controller and Accountant General, Seidu Kotomah, said “the Controller and Accountant General wishes to inform all metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies that an amount of GHS 10,000.00 (ten thousand Ghana cedis) each has been transferred into the Sub Consolidated Fund (Sub CF) account of the assemblies.”

It said the amount is to support the district assemblies to celebrate Ghana’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

The statement further asked management of the Assemblies to note that, the amount is “part of the outstanding disbursement of the District Assemblies Common Fund.”

“In view of the above, the District Assemblies’ Common Fund Administrator is being requested to deduct same amount from the outstanding payments of the Common Fund for each assembly before transferring the balance to them.”

The Ghanaian Business Community has started making some contributions for the upcoming event, which is to cost the country some 20 million cedis, an amount lower than what had been used in previous celebrations.

The Government, which has promised a modest celebration says it is mindful of its promise to utilize the country’s funds judiciously, and will not allow wastage.

It has said that much of the funding for the celebration, part of which will be used to construct some monumental projects as part of the anniversary, will come from corporate Ghana.

The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) for instance, has donated 250,000 cedis to the Planning Committee of the event, a few days ago, whereas the Ghana Chamber of Mines has given two million cedis together with other contributions.

The contributions are geared towards supporting the activities of the committee for the celebrations.

GCNet explained that, the gesture was to demonstrate its patriotism and deepen its position as a leading public private partnership entity.

