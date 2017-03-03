The Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has met with executives of key identifiable youth groups in the country to discuss the challenges within their respective circles and find possible solutions to them.

This is the first time in many years that a sector Minister has met leaders of youth groups, as the Ministry has been accused of focusing largely on sports at the expense of youth development.

The groups were the National Youth Authority, Ghana Scout Association, Ghana Girl Guides Association and the National Cadet Corps Ghana.

The others were from the Head of State Award Scheme, Boys and Girls Brigade and the Ghana Red Cross Association.

Mr. Asiamah reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that the youth constitute the major source of human capital for the country’s transformational agenda.

He said, ‘the active population of the country is the youth, and therefore much attention should be given to them’.’

The Minister further assured the groups of efforts to ensure that they receive the needed support from the ministry.

The Chief Commissioner of the Ghana Girl Guides Association, Mrs. Zakiya Abdul Wahab, who spoke on behalf of the groups, commended the Minister for his plans to support the activities of the respective groups.

She said she was optimistic that with such support from the Ministry, they can significantly help mobilize and improve the human capital requirements needed for the socio-economic development of the nation.

citifmonline.com/Ghana