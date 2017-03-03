USAID has pledged its support towards building the capacity of farmers in the Ashanti Region. This is aimed at making farmers economically independent.

The Ghana Mission Director of USAID, Andy Karas, during a courtesy call on the Ashanti Regional Minister, stated that USAID will also give support to the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the region, for them to efficiently operate, while ensuring that funds allocated to people are properly and duly utilized.

Andy Karas congratulated the Minister on his appointment, adding that, “I have absolute trust and confidence in you as regional minister to deliver.”

The Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, called for effective, open, sincere and stronger working partnership to exist between the region and other global development partners.

He reiterated his determination to make the institutions work freely without any unnecessary political interference.

Simon Osei-Mensah also noted that, he would be “very keen on how IGF’s of the various MMDAs are used, I will not allow IGFs to be used anyhow under my watch.”

The USAID delegation is on a four-day working tour of the region, visiting their project sites.

The USAID is injecting $150 million into four areas including Agriculture, Economic growth, Education and Governance in the Ashanti and Northern regions.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana