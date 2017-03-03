A Cuban singer has filed a complaint against Colombian pop stars Shakira and Carlos Vives, accusing them of plagiarising part of a song he wrote 10 years ago.

This is the second such case this week remember, after U2 found themselves accused of stealing the guitar riff for The Fly.

Shakira and Vives’ hit, La Bicicleta, won record and song of the Year at the 2016 Latin Grammys.

The complaint was filed at a court in Spain, where Shakira lives.

Cuban musician Livan Rafael Castellanos claims Shakira and Vives copied a line and part of the chorus of his 1997 song Yo Te Quiero Tanto.

A spokesman for the court said the case centred around intellectual property and focuses mainly on the melody and the lyrics of the choruses of both songs.

–

Source: BBC