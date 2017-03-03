The Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Director of Public Health, Dr Osei Kuffour Afreh has expressed concerns over a possible outbreak of cholera in the region.

According to him,his concerns are due to the high possibility of most river bodies, streams, wells and boreholes being contaminated due to the water crisis that has hit parts of the region.

He therefore entreated people who rely and fetch water from these sources to ensure that they boil the water well before using it.

Dr Afreh observed that though the Regional Health Directorate had put in place measures to control a possible outbreak, there is the need for the general public to also promote personal and environmental cleanliness.

Residents in the Sunyani Municipality and parts of Brong-Ahafo have been experiencing severe water crisis.

For months now, residents have been relying on washing bays for water supply.

Almost all the standpipes and water connections to various households are not running.

Some of the most affected areas are Sunyani, Nsoatre, Abesim, Tanoso, Yamfo, Susuanso, Techire among others.

Source: GNA