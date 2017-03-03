Ex President Jerry John Rawlings, has donated GHC 4,000 to three Ghanaian boxers, scheduled to fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC), International title fights on Saturday, March 11, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

President Rawlings made the donation, when the three boxers; Richard Commey, Duke Micah and Fredrick Lawson, paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra on Thursday [March 2, 2017].

“This is my little contribution to your preparations for the fight. I wish I could do more, but the means is not there,” the former president said.

President Rawlings said, the donation was his little contribution to the preparation of the three boxers and urged them to go and make the nation proud.

According to him, the boxers must work harder to justify the investments made in them.

“You are not new to the ring. The people of Bukom are determined people with a high fighting spirit. You are defiant people and no wonder all the best boxers come from Bukom. You must fight hard to show to the world, what you are capable of doing,” he stated.

Richard Commey, one of the boxers expressed appreciation to the former president for the love shown them.

He said, “you have been our mentor over the past years and we are happy seeing you days before our fight.

“We will not disappoint you but work hard to make you and Ghana proud. We shall come back after the fight to show you the titles after the fight. ”

–

Source: GNA