The President of Breast Care International, (BCI), Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has disclosed that over seven hundred women who were diagnosed of breast cancer, survived the disease following early detection and prompt treatment at the Peace and Love Hospitals.

According to her, their conditions were detected during the free screening programs carried out across the country by BCI.

The disease, Dr. Wiafe explained, is both “curable and survivable” on condition that patients report any breast abnormality to hospitals for treatment.

She also cautioned against reporting end stage conditions which could end fatally.

Dr. Wiafe added that “we celebrate survivorship at our annual flagship program BCI Ghana Race for the Cure to boost public confidence that we have the expertise to cure the disease provided patients report to us promptly.”

Dr. Wiafe further explained that breast cancer is not caused by super natural forces and challenged the media to consistently harp on the need for every adult female to carry out their own breast self -examination periodically.

“We humbly also want to appeal to our Clergy not to detain patients with the condition at prayer camps ostensibly for treatment, but should rather refer such cases to hospitals for proper diagnosis and treatment,” she stressed.

Speaking in Accra during a meeting with the Rotary Club, Dr. Wiafe said “BCI is keen on showcasing survivorship because the word of mouth attestation by survivors is a proven testimony that encourages those with the condition to come out, while shedding off stigmatization.”

“We want to appeal to corporate Ghana to support our survivors who have braved the odds to enable us save the lives that are being lost daily to this disease.

She suggested indigent breast cancer patients should be rolled onto the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty, (LEAP) project in a bid to make life more bearable for them.

“We are saddened by the level of ignorance on the part of many despite of our aggressive free screening programs. What manifests daily imposes a huge challenge on us to lift the bar some notches up, else we risk losing a lot more women to this ravaging disease.”

She commended the Rotary initiative and declared BCI’s readiness to collaborate with like-minded institutions desirous of ridding Ghana of breast cancer.

Source: Breast Care International