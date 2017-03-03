President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the special guest of honour for the premiering of the documentary, titled, “From Gold Coast To Ghana, A Glorious History Of Self Determination.”

President Akufo-Addo was invited by the National Committee of Ghana: 60 years on’, to be part of the premiering, which is part of activities marking Ghana’s 60 years anniversary which officially starts on March 6, 2017.

The documentary to be premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre, at 7:00pm on March 4, 2017, depicts the country’s 100-year struggle towards independence.

The Film was produced by Soas and Spurs, and directed by renowned Ghanaian Journalist and Host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, Paul Adom Otchere.

The story told in quality visuals, looks at the history of Ghana through the various constitutions, and seeks to highlight the various contributions towards independence since the bond of 1844.

Watch trailer below

Of critical focus in the film, is the famous contest between Ghana’s First President Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, and J.B. Danquah, which is highlighted with some new answers and perspectives that were found during the producers’ research.

Some key national figures interviewed in the documentary, include Prof. S.O. Gyandoh, a professor of Law, Justice Date-Bahh, former Supreme Court judge, Justice Emil Short, first Commissioner on Human Rights and Administrative Justice in Ghana and Prof. Gareth Austin, History Professor, Cambridge University.

The others are Prof. Akosua Perbi, Department of History (University of Ghana), Prof. Gareth Austin , history professor at Cambridge University and Madam Sarah grant, 90 year old daughter of the late Paa Grant, a merchant and politician in the Gold Coast, who founded and became the first president of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in 1947, with the goal of achieving self-government.

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana