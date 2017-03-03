The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in consultation with key stakeholders, has appointed a three-member to lead the Creative Arts Council.

The team includes Mark Okraku Mantey, as President, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo; daughter of President Akufo-Addo as Director, and actress BiBi Bright as Secretary.

The team, as part of its terms of reference, will embark on a road-show across the country, to nominate members that would make up the Creative Arts Council.

Catherine Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, introducing the team, said the nominations to the Council would be in consultation with Creative Arts Associations.

She said as per their mandate, the team would also select veterans in the industry to form a five-member governing board, which would guide the activities of the Council.

The Minister said with the confidence reposed in the team, she was of the hope that they would come back with a good recommendation and comprehensive list to form the Council.

She encouraged the Creative Arts practitioners to own the sector as the yet-to-be inaugurated Council would engage more with stakeholders to improve on the sector.

Mr. Mantey expressed gratitude on behalf of the team to the Minister for appointing them to lead the Council.

He said the team would focus more on the Creative Arts Bill to serve its intended purpose, adding that with the formation of the Creative Arts Council, some sanity would be brought into the industry.

He said the team would make sure Ghana becomes the gateway to the creative Arts hub of Africa.

“We are opened to contributions and suggestions to promote the interest of industry players” he said.

–

Source: GNA