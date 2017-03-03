President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that his government intends to build a strong diplomatic and economic partnership with Qatar, and, indeed, with all the countries of the Gulf, as this will draw in the necessary investments to help develop Ghana and return her onto path of progress and prosperity.

President Akufo-Addo made this known when Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, an adviser to the Emir of Qatar, paid a courtesy call on him at the Presidency on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

The President told Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari that his main preoccupation is how to “build our economy, so as to be able to bring employment, and generate prosperity for the mass of our people. We think that a country like yours could play a very important role in helping us achieve our objectives.”

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged that, Ghana over the years, has not done a good job in developing a good relationship with Qatar, assuring that his government is determined to buck that trend.

For this reason, he stated that that “Ghana is open for business. We are trying to create a climate that will allow investors and investments into our country to feel secure – not only in terms of the standard issues of appropriation, but to feel secure to operate in a stable environment.”

Additionally, he told Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari of the many investment opportunities available for Qatari businesses in Ghana, which include participation in the country’s significant oil and gas resources, the development of the country’s infrastructure, the building of the nation’s railways, amongst others.

The building of formal, diplomatic relations between the two countries, President Akufo-Addo noted, will ensure the realization and development of these opportunities.

In his response to the remarks made by the President, Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari was grateful for the warmth reception accorded him and his delegation by President Akufo-Addo.

He indicated that, the purpose of his visit was to “bridge the relations between the two countries”, as there exists tremendous opportunities and areas of co-operation for the two countries.

The Qatari envoy noted that, he was aware “of the size of the co-operation that could exist between the two countries. So, we need to work together to explore the possibilities in all the fields you mentioned. The political will is there, and I promise you that my visit is an important step for the relations between our two countries.”

Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, on behalf of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, extended an invitation for a visit to Qatar by a delegation from Ghana, to hold bilateral discussions aimed at establishing and strengthening ties between the two countries.

He also used the opportunity of his visit to elicit Ghana’s support for his candidature for the position of Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

–

Source: Flagstaff House