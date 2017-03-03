A Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr. John Gatsi has bemoaned what he calls the “premature” transfer of District Directors of Education across the country.

He said the Directors need ‘time and space’ to implement their vision, adding that their frequent transfer is unhealthy for the Service.

Dr Gatsi was addressing the seventh John Gatsi Educational Foundation Awards established by him for Junior High School pupils, who participated in an annual competitive examination by the Foundation last year at Dzodze.

He observed that the Ketu North District has only seven Directors of Education, a situation which he believes is affecting teaching and learning in the District.

“Over the past seven years the Ketu North District Education Directorate had not less than four District Directors and we hope the new one will stay longer to carry through her vision”, Dr. Gatsi stated.

He was also not happy about the “current low spending” on continuous professional development of teachers, and said it was time the country differentiated between educational expenditure which will lead to improvement in quality teaching and learning.

He called for quality investments in supervision, teacher-professional development and incentives for teachers.

Dr Gatsi announced that his Foundation had instituted an annual examination and refresher course for teachers in Mathematics, English Language and Science and was hopeful the initiative would enhance teaching and learning in the District.

Madam Mercy Ashiagbor, Ketu North District Director of Education, said the Foundation had influenced education delivery in the area in the past seven years.

“We have seen an improvement in teacher creativity in pedagogy and teaching skills and the desire of pupils and schools to put in more..,” she said.

Madam Ashiagbor said though academic performance is getting better in the District through support from the Foundation, high incidence of occultism in schools is becoming a threat.

A total of 19 students received books and certificates for participating in the examination, while Master Augustine Aryetey, of Mac Tetteh International was given GHȼ1,000.00 as the best student.

Miss Juliet Jackson, of Vehem Mawunyo International School, who was adjudged the best female student also had GHȼ1,000.00 books and a certificate.

Students from 60 schools took part in the examinations and though 18 students attained the overall 150 pass mark, they could not receive awards because they failed in Mathematics.

Source: GNA