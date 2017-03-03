The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet), has donated 250,000 cedis to the Planning Committee of the Ghana at 60 Years On.

The contribution is geared at supporting the activities of the committee for the Independence celebrations.

According to GCNet, the gesture is to demonstrate its patriotism and deepen its position as a leading public private partnership entity.

President Nana Akufo—Addo in launching the National Planning Committee on January 26, 2017, appealed to Corporate Ghana to support in raising the estimated GHC 20 million for the year-long activities lined for the celebration of Ghana 60 years on.

Speaking at the presentation, the Strategy and Communications Manager at GCNet, Mrs Aba Lokko said,

‘Our partnership with GRA has seen improvements in revenue collection year on year, business competitiveness in the ease of doing business in the country which has reflected in improvement in Ghana’s ranking in the 2016 World Bank Doing Business Index, 1st in West Africa and among top 10 in Sub-Saharan Africa among others’.

GCNet’s platforms including the Customs Trade Net Single Window – Ghana Customs Management Systems (GCMS), e-MDA portal, the Ghana Integrated Cargo and Clearance Systems (GICCS) and the Total Revenue Integrated Processing Systems (TRIPS) have contributed to the successes.

According to Mrs Lokko, the Customs Trade Net Single Window integrates all players in the trade community as it connects over 5000 industry players in the import and export trade industry.

Meanwhile GCNet has renewed its commitment to support the government to check revenue mobilisation for accelerated development.

Receiving the cheque, Chairman of the Events Sub Committee and Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mr. Lord Commey lauded the noble gesture.

Mr. Commey also commended GCNet as the second highest donor so far.

GCNet’s presentation also coincided with the launch of the draping institutions in national colours.

By: citibusinessnews.com/Ghana