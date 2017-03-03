Gospel music greats Don Moen and Darlene Czech will be joining a host of other ministers for a mega concert to praise God for helping Ghana to reach the 60-year milestone.

The two will be joined by Nathaniel Bassey, Sonnie Badu, Sinach, Rev Josh Laryea, Joe Mettle, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, KODA, Brother Sark, Francis Amo, Jormobi, Jackie Mpare, among others.

Ghana Praise 2017 will be held on two platforms: a ticketed celebration at the Perez Dome in Dzorwulu on March 6, 2017, and a free concert on March 7 at the Independence Square. The concerts will start at 6 pm each night.

Rev Josh Laryea, who is one of the organisers of Ghana Praise 2017, said on the Citi Breakfast Show that the event is not just a concert but an experience for all believers who will be attending.

“We don’t see Ghana Praise 2017 as a concert, we see it as an experience he said,” he said.

He also revealed that the team that organised Ghana Praise in 2007 when we celebrated Ghana at 50.

VVIP tickets for Ghana Praise go for GhC300 [VVIP], GhC250 [VIP] and GhC200 [Regular]. The tickets are available at ICGC Christ Temple, Calvary Temple, Holy Ghost Temple, Doxa Temple, Lighthouse Chapel Qodesh, Royal House Chapel (Ahenfie), Action Chapel International (Spintex Road), Starr FM, and Citi FM.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana