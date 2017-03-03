President Akufo-Addo has communicated his list of Deputy ministers for the various regions to Parliament.

The list includes three former female Members of Parliament namely, Elizabeth Sackey, Elizabeth Agyeman and Gifty Eugenia Kusi for the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions respectively.

Three sitting MPs also made it into the list. The list was read by the Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye.

Parliament had earlier approved all the 36 ministers, and ten regional ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo for consideration.

Below is the full list of the deputy regional minister nominees:

Upper East Region – Frank Fuseini Adongo (MP)

Upper West Region – Amidu Ishaq

Northern Region – Solomon Namliit Boar (MP)

Brong Ahafo Region – Evans Opoku

Ashanti Region – Elizabeth Agyeman

Western Region -Eugenia Gifty Kusi

Eastern Region – Joseph Tetteh (MP)

Central Region – Thomas Agyei Baffour

Greater Accra Region – Elizabeth Kwatsoo Tetteh Sackey

Volta Region – Maxwell Blagogee

By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana