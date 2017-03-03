The Member of Parliament for Bunkprugu Constituency in the Northern Region has been nominated as Deputy Northern Regional Minister.

The two-term legislator, Solomon Boar’s name, was captured on the list of Deputy Ministerial nominees announced in Parliament on Friday March 3, 2017.

He is to partner Salifu Saeed, when he’s approved by Parliament’s Appointments Committee. Hon. Solomon Boa is a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he acquired Executive Masters in Business Administration.

He also holds Executive Masters in Alternative Dispute Resolution from the Institute of Paralegal and Leadership Studies, Accra.

GIMPA awarded him a certificate in Budgeting and Financial Management, whiles the University of Cape Coast awarded him a Degree in Management Studies.

As a professional teacher, Hon. Solomon Boar was the Finance and Administration Manager of Tamale-based Non Government Organization (NGO), New Energy.

He was very instrumental in New Energy’s drilling of 101 boreholes in Bunkprugu, 65 in Bimbila constituency, 30 in Kpandai, 35 in Walewale and 35 in Yagaba/Kubori.

Hon. Solomon Boar’s nomination is not surprising because earlier, the Northern Region NPP Constituency Chairmen caucus, tipped him for the portfolio.

The caucus in a Citi News interview was convinced Hon. Solomon Boar was better placed for the Deputy Regional Minister portfolio. The caucus Spokesperson, Imoro Issahaku Jamal, posited that the Bunkprugu legislator’s pairing with Salifu Saeed will be a perfect combination.

He cited Hon. Solomon’s humility and knowledge of the dynamics of grassroots politics to buttress their viewpoint. Serving his second term in Parliament, Hon. Solomon Boar retained the Bunkprugu seat at the 2016 Parliamentary election.

Below is the full list of the deputy regional minister nominees:

Upper East Region – Frank Fuseini Adongo (MP)

Upper West Region – Amidu Ishaq

Northern Region – Solomon Namliit Boar (MP)

Brong Ahafo Region – Evans Opoku

Ashanti Region – Elizabeth Agyeman

Western Region -Eugenia Gifty Kusi

Eastern Region – Joseph Tetteh (MP)

Central Region – Thomas Agyei Baffour

Greater Accra Region – Elizabeth Kwatsoo Tetteh Sackey

Volta Region – Maxwell Blagogee

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana