34 persons have been arrested by the Police for looting shops and violently attacking some shop owners within the Nungua Traditional Area.

The suspects are alleged to have coerced some business owners to comply with a directive by the Nungua Traditional Council for all businesses to shut down from 6am to 6pm on Friday as part of the traditional burial rites of the Wor-lomor of the area.

They are alleged to have looted and stolen some items from scores of shops in the area.

The Council has confirmed to Citi News that only some critical institutions such as hospitals and the Electricity Company of Ghana will be allowed to operate between the period.

By: Franklin Badu Jnr/citifmonline.com/Ghana