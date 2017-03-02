Six persons were injured, with two in a critical condition, after clashes occurred between New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress at the Kumasi-Tamale bus terminal at Aboabo, a suburb of Kumasi.

The injured, who sustained machete wounds, are currently receiving treatment at the Manhyia District Hospital.

The NPP supporters are reported to have attempted to take over the station following the party’s victory in the 2016 general elections.

According to Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah, police had been in constant talks with both parties at the station to ensure sanity.

However, members of the NPP today invaded the station with weapons to fully take over the station.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana