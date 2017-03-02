The government has budgeted GH¢456.3 million to be used to implement its flagship one-district one-factory policy programme.

This was contained in the 2017 budget statement presented before Parliament on Thursday [March 2, 2017].

The Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta, who presented the budget statement, said the policy will see the establishment of medium to large scale factories in each district of the country, and will be driven by the private sector.

He added that, government intends to promote an industrialized economy and ensure that development is spread across the country.

“In 2017, the Ministry will initiate the “One District One Factory” initiative to ensure an even spatial spread of industries. This is intended to promote rapid industrialization at the district level driven by strong linkages to agriculture and other natural resource endowments to create job and wealth,” he said.

The one-district one-factory policy programme, was one of the major campaign promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 2016 general elections.

The party, led by President Akufo-Addo, said it was optimistic it will help reduce unemployment in the country.

The Finance Minster in his budget statement noted that, the government will also roll out other interventions including the Zongo Development Fund, and the one-village one-dam programme, which are both key programmes used by the NPP as campaign messages in the run-up to the 2016 December election.

The government has also allocated GH¢219 million and GH¢94 million respectively for the implementation of those programmes.

$1m per constituency to be implemented under Poverty Eradication Project

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta also announced that government will set up an Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Project to cater for its one million dollar per constituency promise.

According to him, the fund will be targeted at improving the livelihood of Ghanaians in rural areas, by providing them with sustainable jobs.

“Under the Establishment of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication project, every constituency will be allocated the cedi equivalent of one million dollars to combat poverty. We will allocate one million dollars to each constituency in this house, to improve the lives of rural dwellers and deprived communities,” he said during the budget presentation in parliament.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

