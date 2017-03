A total of GHs2.1 billion was allocated to the Ministries of Interior, Defence and Justice in the 2016 budget.

Of the three, the Interior Ministry alone received the highest of GHs1.3 billion, followed by the Ministry of Defence, which received GHs760 million.

More on the 2016 budgetary allocation for these sectors are captured in the infographic below.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor