The National Democratic Congress (NDC) government allocated almost 40% of the economic sector budget to the Power Ministry in 2016.

The Ministry was allocated GHs884 million to enable it address the country’s worsening power crisis.

Of the total amount allocated, the government was to contribute only GHs84 million, while GHs30 million came from the internally generated funds.

The government was expecting to receive about GHs769 million of the total power ministry budget from development partners.

The infographic below has details of all allocations to the various ministries under the economic sector as captured in the 2016 budget.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana