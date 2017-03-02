Former Finance Minister, Seth Tekper revealed during his last budget statement reading on the floor of Parliament in 2016, that a total of GHs605 million will be allocated to the Local Government Ministry alone.

The Finance and Foreign Affairs Ministry also received GHs273 million and GHs234 million respectively, mainly financed by the government.

Details of the allocations to the Ministries under the administrative sector are captured in the infographic below.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor