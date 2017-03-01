Two ex-convicts who were imprisoned for breaking, entry and stealing, and had served time at the Nsawam Prison have been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command for Robbery.

The ex-convicts, Cudjoe Boamah, age, 26 years and Nicholas Tetteh age, 23 years were both incarcerated on 27th February, 2013 and served 5 years, 4 months and 3 years, 4 months respectively.

Police in a statement said their investigations into the crime revealed that, on the dawn of Monday, February 28, 2017, at 1.00am, around Afienya, the suspects went to the area where the phone shop was located, to cut open the container and steal mobile phones, which were for sale.

The shop owner according to the Police had his container had burgled into in 2016.

He was adviced by police to improve the security around the container to curtail any further occurrences of which he obliged.

According to the Police, the shop owever fortified the container by putting in place, mechanism that leaves the container electrocuted whenever he closes.

On the said date, the ex-convicts who unsuccessfully could not cut open the container decided to penetrate through the roof.

They climbed onto the roof and created an opening, only to realize that the container was impregnable since it was barricaded electronically.

Meanwhile, while they were busily trying to find other means of accessing the container, the police had information to the effect that some armed robbers were trying to break into a phone shop.

The Police reacted swiftly and rushed to the scene.

At the scene, police met the suspects in the act and subsequently arrested them.

A single barrel gun, one locally manufactured pistol, 11 pieces of AA live ammunition, one cutter, 3 wrappers of substances believed to be Indian Hemp and a torchlight were retrieved from the ex-convicts after a search on them.

Investigations at the crime scene also revealed two cylinders with a metering gauge.

The Police said the suspects immediately admitted and claimed ownership of the equipment and stated that, they used it to cut open the containers.

According to the suspects, they were five in number but could not tell where the remaining three were.

They are currently in police custody, assisting in investigations.

–

By: Franklin Badu Jnr/citifmonline.com/Ghana