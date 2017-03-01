Shop N Save supermarket has organized an exercise to create public awareness about the dangers associated with not de-worming, particularly among children.

The one-day programme, which took place at Madina in Accra; saw over 5,000 children, aged between 2 and 15 years de-wormed for free.

The exercise, dubbed “worm free child project” also saw organizers give away goodies such as clothing, shoes, dolls, drinks and Noodles among others.

Human Resource Manager at Shop N Save, Mrs. Margaret Titus-Glover, said the activity is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

She added that, the initiative will help improve the health status of the children, who play a lot, and get themselves dirty in the end.

Host of Sunny FM’s Cradle to Crayon Show, and CEO of Cradle to Crayon Services, Mrs. Abigail Kontoh, advised parents to pay critical attention to the health of their children, thus de-worming them regularly to keep them healthy.

She further advised expectant mothers to be mindful of their health as negligence on their part could pose great danger to their unborn children.

The project was a partnership between Shop N Save, and Cradle to Crayon Show on Sunny FM.

Shop N Save supermarket is a Consumer retail shop which seeks to bring all shopping consumables at the doorstep of residents at relatively cheaper prices.

The shop has four main branches across Ghana.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana.