In an expansion drive to serve customers better, SME Bank, OmniBank has opened an ultra-modern branch at Tarkwa, in the Western region

Coming in as its latest branch in the region after the Takoradi branch, the launch of Tarkwa brings the bank’s branch network to 24.

Known for its focus on SME Banking, the opening of the branch in the town known for its mining status will ultimately provide solutions in funding, and capacity building for various businesses.

On the other hand, individuals working in the town will have the opportunity to benefit from the bank’s various tailored products and services to meet their needs.

Aside the provision of banking services, OmniBank’s niche for excellent customer service will also be exhibited through delighted and ever willing attitude to serve customers.

Speaking at the branch launch, Head of Business and Retail Banking, Dominic Donkoh, , said ‘’the opening of this branch is another step to bring the bank closer to our clients and provide them with our unique products and exceptional services”.

He stated that with the provision of branch banking services, customers will also have the opportunity to perform basic transaction through a 24 hour ATM.

“As an entrant into the banking industry, we have introduced the Free Bank Account For All and Freedom Mobile Banking for businesses and individuals. Free Bank Account For All, offers you the opportunity to open an account for free while enjoying no COT and maintenance fees. Freedom Mobile Banking also gives you the opportunity to perform basic banking and mobile money transactions from your mobile phone,” he said.

With the commissioning of the branch, OmniBank’s products and services will be fully available for everyone.

About OmniBank

OmniBank represents dominance and stability within the banking sector. Transitioning from a tier II bank to a universal bank, our performance within the sector has been unparalleled. Our banking services are delivered to customers in a rapid and exceptional manner across our branch network and E- Banking platforms.

As a fast growing bank in Ghana, we are dedicated to growing the next generation of African entrepreneurs through our simple and affordable products and services provided by our professional staff.

OmniBank boasts of low cost, user friendly and convenient services for all personal and family needs, SME and Corporate Banking needs.

–

Credit: OmniBank