The paramount chief of the Western Nzema Traditional Area, Awulae Annor Adjaye III has said he did not join other members of the Nzemamanle Council to oppose the appointment of Dr. Ben Asante as the CEO of Ghana National Gas Company Limited.

According to him, the opposition against Dr. Asante’s appointment, on tribal lines is not in the interest of the country.

Awulae Annor Adjaye III made these comments at Benyin in the Jomoro District of the Western Region when Dr. Ben Asante paid a courtesy call on him.

Awulae Annor Adjaye III declared his support for Dr. Ben Asante and wished him well in his new appointment.

He urged him to consider employing qualified Nzema sons when the opportunity comes as well as making his administration open to all.

Dr. Asante in his response pledged to work to the satisfaction of all and to support Nzema youth as part of the corporate social responsibility of Ghana Gas.

Dr. Ben Asante had in sometime last week visited the paramount chief of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Area Awulae Amehere Kpanyinli III who also declared his support for his appointment.

For now, it is becoming evident that the earlier opposition declared by the Paramount chief of the Nsein Traditional Area Awuale Agyamfi Kwame and Awulae Angamatu Agyan II, Paramount Chief of Bamianko was not the position of all the seven chiefs on the Nzemamanle Council.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana