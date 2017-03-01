Residents of Nungua in the Greater Accra Region, have expressed their frustration at what they describe as waste of money and shoddy construction of some roads, which were hurriedly done ahead of the 2016 election.

According them, the linking road from Leisure hotel to the main road, has not been the best since the road has developed some potholes two months after its construction.

They claimed that the visible pot holes were brought to bare after a recent heavy rain.

A Teacher at Nungua, who gave his name as Ewa, said “this road has been a rough road; but before the election 2016, the road was hurriedly constructed.

According to him, “the construction is such that,coal tar on it cannot last because it’s not thick. It has started developing pot holes and it’s not good enough.”

Other residents shared similar disappointment about the road to Citi News.

“They are about five or six of them on this side, they were all started at the same time and the compacting wasn’t properly done; you could see it. It’s almost two months that they came and did the road; but now if you reach the junction, it’s very bad”

Citi News earlier reported of residents expressing their displeasure at the commencement of the construction of the road; barely seven days to the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

This is a common occurrence in Ghana, where some roads are hurriedly done in a very poor manner.

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana