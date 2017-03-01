The Minority in Parliament has criticized government’s approach to the removal of some heads of government institutions barely a few days before the new administration took over.

According to the MP for Wa West, Joseph Yileh Chireh, the recent dismissals of some top executives is most undignified and runs contrary to due process.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament as part of the debate on the state of the nation address, the MP said: “we should not create the impression that all these people do not qualify and should be hounded out. They were given less than 24 hours to handover. People should have been allowed to properly handover. If you suspect that they have committed offences, you should not just resort to dismissals. You must make sure that the right thing is done.”

Dismissals

Some top officials who have been dismissed since the NPP came into office include the former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni among others.

The appointments of all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) were also revoked days after the President was sworn into office.

Some had described the dismissals as harsh and unfortunate.

But the Ministry of Local Government defended the decision, saying the move was to ensure a uniformity of vision at the national and sub-national level, and to reflect the change in governance at the local level as well.

“Once there is a change in government, we have to ensure that it goes through national to sub-national level and that is what we have effected,” the Ministry said.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana