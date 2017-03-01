The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has refuted claims that the bribery allegations leveled against the Appointments Committee of Parliament is dividing the Minority caucus.

Legislators in Parliament have given different accounts on the alleged bribery scandal, since the story broke.

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga had alleged that then-Energy Minister-designate, Boakye Agyarko had offered money through the Appointments Committee Chairman, Joe Osei-Owusu, to be given to Minority MPs on the committee.

He claimed GHc 3,000 was paid to each of the NDC MPs by Minority Chief Whip ,Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka to ostensibly influence them to approve Boakye Agyarko’s nomination.

But Mr. Osei-Owusu and Mr Muntaka have both denied the allegation.

Speaking with Shamima Muslim Alhassan on Eyewitness News, Mr. Ablakwa described as unfortunate, the public perception that these issues indicate a division among the Minority members.

Mr. Ablakwa revealed that he had also presented his testimony to the committee through a memorandum, as earlier directed by the Joe Ghartey Committee.

“I strongly disagree… It is a shame that this matter is being made to look like it is a consternation within the Minority. Mahama’s Ayariga’s allegation has other members of the committee, including myself, including Alhassan Suhuyini supporting his claim. I don’t know why you would want to suggest that it will appear that it is a one sided thing. You don’t know the memo I have submitted to the committee and if the memo is made public you will know that it is not just about this person or that person.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

