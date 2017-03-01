MainOne, West Africa’s leading communications and data solutions provider, has announced the completion of a new point-of-presence (PoP) in Accra’s Central Business District, extending the company’s reach in Ghana.

The new PoP is targeted at Ghana’s enterprises headquartered in the Central Business District and environs and assures those businesses of robust ICT services and infrastructure that MainOne is known for.

Describing the impact that MainOne’s communications services solutions would bring to businesses within the CBD and environs, the General Manager of MainOne Ghana, Angelo Govina, stressed that the new PoP would further enhance the company’s ability to deliver best-in-class connectivity and value-added service in the CBD area.

He reiterated MainOne’s commitment to the future growth plans of its customers, through continued expansion of its network infrastructure and added that the new PoP would directly connect enterprises and corporate organizations to the enormous opportunities for improved productivity and efficiency enhanced by MainOne’s products and services.

MainOne’s continued desire to provide impeccable service experience to enterprises in Ghana underscores the company’s dedication to infrastructure deployment in the region, driving its expansion efforts, as occasioned last year when it commissioned a new PoP in Tema.

This new CBD PoP in Accra, in addition to existing PoPs at Cable Station at Nungua, Spintex Road, and Roman Ridge. This, in addition to a host of partners’ infrastructure enables the Company to deliver product and solutions mix including, connectivity, enterprise voice, data center services and bundled solutions, to the enterprise businesses in Ghana.

Elaborating on the company’s overarching strategy, Kazeem Oladepo, Regional Business Executive stated that, “MainOne’s vision for a connected West Africa is to accelerate the penetration of reliable and affordable broadband internet services tosupport socio-economic development in the region”.

“We are investing significantly in distributing more of our broadband capacity across Accra, a major business hub of Ghana, where demand for services is growing exponentially.Our plan is to continue to invest in infrastructure that will enable us extend our reliable connectivity service across other areas in Ghana. In areas where we do not have our fiber coverage, we continue to partner with best-in-class infrastructure providers to connect our customers to broadband and-value added services,” he added.

He explained that the expansion and partnership is part of a strategy and commitment towards assisting Ghanaian businesses in their quest for improved productivity and efficiency through dedicated and reliable connectivity services, as well as accelerating the rate of broadband penetration across Ghana.

Since 2009, MainOne has invested over $300m in ICT infrastructure in West Africa as part of its commitment to deepening internet access across the region. The Company currently provides services to clients including large telcos, ISPs and enterprises in 8 countries across West Africa.

Credit: MainOne