Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah was in action for Juventus as they established a two-goal advantage in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Napoli on Tuesday night.

Napoli have never won in the Juventus Stadium and again lost to Juventus there, falling 3-1 in the first leg of a Coppa Italia semifinal thanks to Dybala’s brace of penalties.

Jose Callejon had given the visitors the lead after a flowing move.

But Argentine Dybala levelled for the Serie A leaders, converting a spot-kick he was clipped by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Gonzalo Higuain put the hosts ahead from a tight angle before Dybala added his second, converting after keeper Pepe Reina hauled down Juan Cuadrado.

Asamoah played for about 73 minutes before he was substituted by Alex Sandro. The second leg takes place next Tuesday in Naples.

