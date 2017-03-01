Government has initiated re-conciliatory procedures in an attempt to resolve the chieftaincy stalemate in Dagbon and Nanung traditional areas.

The National Security Minister, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministers, on Wednesday March 1, 2017, jointly paid a working visit to the Yendi Municipality.

They met with leaders of the two chieftaincy divides in the Dagbon State.

The Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, told the Dagbon Regent that they were on a familiarization tour of the region.

“Our visit today is for us to introduce ourselves to you and to see the way forward in ensuring peace in the Northern Region.”

He expressed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s disquiet about the incessant chieftaincy stalemate in Dagbon.

“President Nana Akufo Addo is very interested in ensuring peace, security, law and order in this country.”

He said government will find a permanent solution to the stalemate, and stressed the need for dialogue between the two factions.

According to him, government will corroborate with the traditional councils, and the regional and national house of chiefs to deal with all unresolved chieftaincy disputes in the country.

“We as a government puts security and peace issues ahead of everything because if there is no peace there wouldn’t be any development. We understand that development can come through our majesties, Imams and pastors, and that is why religious affairs is attached to the chieftaincy ministry.”

The National Security Minister, Hon. Kan Dapaah, said the two ministers will collaborate to promote peace and security, as he assured the Dagbon Regent saying, “I look forward to paying regular calls, seek advice, guidance and constant blessings.”

The Dagbon Regent, Kampakuya Naa Abdulai Andani, blamed Dagbon’s insecurity on what he described as wobbly security arrangements in the past.

He however commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for promising not to interfere in the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute. He also showed appreciation to government functionaries’ frequent visits to his palace.

They later met the Regent for the Abudus, Boling-Lana Mahamadu Abdulai and his elders. The Boling-Lana assured government of maximum peace and unity in Yendi and its environs.

He called for concerted efforts to find a lasting solution the age-long Dagbon chieftaincy dispute.

The Northern Regional Minister, who doubles as Chairman of the Regional Security Council, accompanied the ministers to Yendi.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com