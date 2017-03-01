Indigenous Oil Marketing Company, Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), has apologized to President Nana Akufo-Addo for wrongfully criticizing the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer of the company, thereby breaching Ghana Stock Exchange(GSE) regulations, when he had not.

GOIL was acting an erroneous news publication on news aggregating website, Ghana Web.

The apology was conveyed in a letter signed by the Board Chairman of GOIL, William A. Asomaning.

The letter, seen by Citi News said: “The Board of Directors of the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) takes cognizance of the statement from the office of the President under the hand of the Acting Director of Communications, dated 28th February,2017; which statement has indicated that the publication on Ghana Web to the effect that His Excellency the President has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer for GOIL, is not true.”

“To this end, we the members of the Board of Directors of GOIL, do hereby, render our sincere apologies to Your Excellency for any embarrassment caused by the Board’s statement in response to the Ghana Web publication of 24th February 2017.

Government in a statement responding to GOIL’s dismissing of the reports of a new CEO, chided the oil marketing company for falling to mere speculation on the matter in what it described as a “completely needless” reaction to the reports.

According to government, GOIL’s response to the alleged appointment was not anchored on any concrete evidence.

The reports indicated that President Akufo-Addo had appointed one Osei Prempeh as GOIL’s new CEO.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana