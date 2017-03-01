The Finance Minister under the Mahama administration, Seth Tekper, in 2016, during the government’s last budget reading before Parliament, revealed that the agricultural sector, which is touted as the ‘backbone’ of the country’s economy, did not see significant growth in performance in spite of the many investments.

The sector hit 7-year low record by contributing only 19% to the country’s GDP, down from the 2009 contribution of 31.8%.

Others sectors, industry and services, however, saw a significant performance in the year 2015, and also contributing more to the country’s total GDP.

The infographic below presents an outlook of the performance of key sectors of Ghana’s economy as announced by the then finance minister, Seth Tekper, in his 2016 budget statement and economic policy address before parliament.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

