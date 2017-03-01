A former Deputy Education Minister under the Mahama Administration, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, has dared the Akufo-Addo Administration to conduct a financial audit into the cost of projects undertaken by the John Mahama administration.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on several occasions, accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of bloating the cost of projects.

According to Ablakwa, this is the right opportunity for the NPP now in office, to probe such projects.

Confident that the projects were not over-priced, Mr. Ablakwa said the NPP has an opportunity to tell Ghanaians its findings after the audit.

“I will really wish that the new government will conduct an audit into all our projects. They complained that the cost was high among others, this is an opportunity, they have the mandate, they should probe us. They should investigate us. They should take every single project and go into the cost of these projects,” he added.

He explained that, “what people have to appreciate in this country is that, politicians do not fix the cost of our projects.”

“Working at the Ministry of Education, not once did I take part in any meeting where we were discussing the cost of a project. There is a consultant; AESL, they have the designs and they come with the costing. GETFUND has its own internal architects and engineers who will do their costing.”

Currently, there’s a debate about the cost of a new vice presidential residence which is costing the country about $14 million dollars,. That project started under the John Mahama administration.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Sixtus Dong Ullo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

