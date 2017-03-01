An app that has all the BECE and WASSCE questions from 1990 to date has been launched in Accra.

The app, Passco, was developed with the aim of helping Junior and Senior high school students to get access to past questions as they prepare for their WAEC external exams.

The CEO of Revo Education (the company that developed Passco), Archibald Annan, said the age of education that the world is getting into is one that the smartphone will take over from text books in schools.

“Education is undergoing a revolution, though it is quite slow in Africa. The smartphone will take over from textbooks, that [the smartphone] will be the school,” he said.

“The app draws a graph of the scores of the students. This helps the teacher, who has access to the students’ score marks, to know how ready the students are for BECE and WASSCE.”

Passco is free on the Google Play Store, and according to the developers, it will be available on iOS and on the web. The Android file size is 20MB, and users must create a REVO account to sign in.

The chairman of the launch, Prof S.E. Anku, also said, “Passco is not just spoon-feeding students, there’s something beyond getting the marks. If the A cannot be used to solve a problem, it is useless.”

“After Passco, we will bring all of our books that are GES approved. We will make sure that we write more books on the conceptual understanding of Mathematics and its relevance to real life.”

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana