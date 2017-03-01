Air France has disclosed of its commitment to facilitate the swift export of fresh agricultural produce from Ghana to Europe in the short to medium term.

It follows the commencement of the airline’s operations along the Accra-Paris route.

The assurance also follows the impressive cargo patronage recorded by the airline in its inaugural flight from Accra to Paris on Wednesday.

“Cargo will be as well a key success factor for the economies and the development of the route. On Tuesday night the flight left with cargo full of pineapple from Ghana to France and to Europe,” the Chairman and CEO of AirFrance, Jean Marc Janaillac told Citi Business News.

According to him, the cargo capacity for the Airline’s A330 and Boeing 2007 are 10 and 16 tonnes respectively.

Mr. Marc Janaillac who was speaking at the official launch of Air France’s operations also highlighted plans to capitalize on Accra’s position as one of the top long haul routes to facilitate business transactions between Ghana and France.

“Studies conducted prior to the launch of this flight confirm that in light of the growth potential, archives among the top along all destinations have not yet been served by AirFrance. Needless to say the business opportunities with Ghana are great and therefore we desire to back them by connecting Accra to Paris with just a few hours.”

Meanwhile Air France is also confident its Ghana operations will propel other growth opportunities across the sub-region.

“Our airline will facilitate business travel and enable French and European companies to experience their presence their activities and exchange with their Ghanaian companies,” Marc Janaillac asserted.

The company will be operating a three time weekly flights from Accra to Paris.

Air France will also be operating with KLM which is part of the broader organization.

Currently the Air France-KLM flies to 51 destinations in Africa.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana