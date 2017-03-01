A truck carrying a 40-footer container, has toppled over the guard rails of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange in Accra, destroying some vehicles beneath the overpass.

The incident happened at about 5:00pm Wednesday evening.

Citi FM’s Philip Nii Lartey reported that, the container fell on two empty 207 sprinter buses parked close to the Royal VVIP bus station.

The trailer, which appears to be carrying bags of sugar, was moving from the Ringroad side of the stretch toward Kaneshie when the incident happened.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle whose container had lost balance as it drove on the overpass.

Officials of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Ambulance Service and the National Road Safety, are currently at the scene to maintain order.

Meanwhile, the badly mangled 207 buses have been towed from the scene.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

